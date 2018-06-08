Fisherman reported missing after falling off boat at Beruwala

An individual who had gone out to sea to engage in fishing has been reported missing after he had fallen off a boat near the Beruwala fisheries harbour.

Police said that the fisherman had fallen off board after the multi-day fishing trawler he was in had hit a large wave while returning to shore.

The missing person has been identified as a 38-year-old resident of Bandarawatta, Beruwala.

The Police Spokesman’s Office said that Beruwala Police, navy personnel have launched a search operation with the assistance of residents in the area to locate the missing fisherman.