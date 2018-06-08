Fisherman reported missing after falling off boat at Beruwala

Fisherman reported missing after falling off boat at Beruwala

June 8, 2018   10:49 am

By Yusuf Ariff

An individual who had gone out to sea to engage in fishing has been reported missing after he had fallen off a boat near the Beruwala fisheries harbour. 

Police said that the fisherman had fallen off board after the multi-day fishing trawler he was in had hit a large wave while returning to shore. 

The missing person has been identified as a 38-year-old resident of Bandarawatta, Beruwala.

The Police Spokesman’s Office said that Beruwala Police, navy personnel have launched a search operation with the assistance of residents in the area to locate the missing fisherman.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories