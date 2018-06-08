National Defence Fund (Amendment) Bill taken up for debate; bill to absorb SAITM students to KDU tabled

June 8, 2018   12:56 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The National Defence Fund (Amendment) Bill was taken up for debate in the Parliament today (8).

The Second Reading debate of the bill was commenced by Minister of Higher Education and Cultural Affair, Wijayadasa Rajapaksa. 

He stated that the bill has been presented for the purpose of the welfare activities of the country defence services personnel and that the amendment was presented in order to rectify certain issues which surface when implementing the bill. 

Meanwhile the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (Special Provisions) Bill was also tabled in Parliament today. 

The bill was presented by the Minister of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs Wijayadasa Rajapaksa. 

It seeks to lay down the national policy relating to the absorption of students registered with the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) to the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University established under the Sri John Kotelawala Defence University Act, No.68 of 1981.

