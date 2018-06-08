A combined programme should be implemented swiftly to eliminate ragging  President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says a combined programme should be implemented by all the relevant responsible parties jointly to eliminate the brutal ragging from the university system.

He made these remarks participating in a ceremony to vest the newly built three-storied building at the Bandarawela Central College, with the students, today (08).

In the past few years, the university students of this country had to face many unpleasant experiences due to the unethical brutal ragging. The President also stressed the need for expeditious solutions to this challenge faced by the young generation who are to take over the future of the country.

Certain power-hungry political organizations are also behind these cruel acts and all the parties must fulfill their respective responsibilities to eradicate this student-terrorism which devastate the future of the children, he said.

The President also said that the government is paying more attention to these intolerable issues.

The President also expressing his views regarding the illegal acts committed through mobile phones and computers said that the government is of the utmost concern about this adverse situation.

President Sirisena also emphasized that as parents could be happy about the exam results of the children, they should fulfill their responsibilities to create a future generation who understands their social responsibilities as well as a generation rich with moral values while utilizing the technology in a correct manner.

Source: PMD