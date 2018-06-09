We have taken steps to reduce the countrys debts  PM

We have taken steps to reduce the countrys debts  PM

June 9, 2018   11:56 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The current government has taken measures to reduce the country’s debts, says Prime Minister Ranil Wickeremesinghe.

He also stated that the economy of the country has been brought to a progressive level.

The PM stated this addressing an event held for the opening the new bridge built by RDA in Eswatta, Dompe, yesterday (08).

He questioned former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s statement saying that he will deduct taxes by 20%.

 He points out that the reason that the current government has to impose taxes is the loans the previous government has taken.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories