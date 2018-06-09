Ambassador of Finland Harri Kämäräinen calls on PM

Finland’s Ambassador for Sri Lanka, Harri Kämäräinen met with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss about bilateral ties between the two countries.

Ambassador stated that groups of delegates from leading private-sector companies such a Nokia and Fortum will visit Sri Lanka on Sunday (10) for a business forum.

The delegations are expected to exchange views with companies in Sri Lanka.

Additionally, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoU), on development in the fields of digitization, health and education of the two countries, are to be signed on Tuesday (12) at Colombo with the attendance of delegates from both countries.

Two more MOUs will be signed by several private companies on energy and education.

While expressing his satisfaction over the improvement of the bonds between the 2 countries, the Prime Minister affirmed the importance of strengthening the bilateral ties with Nordic nations such as Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Iceland.