Police nabs one for possession of ice

June 9, 2018   02:15 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Peliyagoda Police have arrested a person for the possession of ‘ice’, at Kopiwatta area, says the Police Media Spokesperson.

The arrest has been made based on a tip-off received by the officials at the Peliyagoda Police Station.

The police have found 1g 330mg of the drug called ‘ice’ on the 27 year old suspect living in Pilapitiya, Kelaniya.

The suspect will be produced at the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court and Peliyagoda Police is conducting further investigations.

