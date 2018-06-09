Negombo fishermen continue their sathyagraha for the second day

The sathyagraha launched by Negombo fishermen, demanding for the kerosene subsidy, yesterday (08), is being continued for the second consecutive day.

This is being carried out in protest of the announcement made by the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatic Development yesterday saying the kerosene would be sold at a subsidiary price from Monday (11).

The fisher-folk of Negombo refrained from engaging in fishing activities and launched the sathyagraha, stating that, although the government promised to provide kerosene at a concessionary price to the eligible beneficiaries, it still hasn’t been fulfilled.

Yesterday, State Minister Dilip Wedaarachchi issued a statement saying that the kerosene price would be reduced by Rs. 25 to Rs. 30 per litre with effect from next Monday and accordingly, kerosene will be available at a price of Rs 70 -80 per litre.

However, fishermen continued to hold their satyagraha even today (09), saying that they cannot accept the ministry announcement.