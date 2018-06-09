Wildfire in Icepeella reserve; more than 30 acres destroyed

Wildfire in Icepeella reserve; more than 30 acres destroyed

June 9, 2018   04:40 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A large wildfire has broken out in the Icepeella forest reserve in Wellawaya, last evening (08).

According to the residents of the area, no liable authorities have intervened to control the fire, even until this morning (09).

Reportedly, more than 30 acres of forest reserve have been destroyed by the fire, and currently, the fire is rapidly spreading due to strong winds.

Due to the fire, many vegetation and wildlife in the forest reserve have been destroyed.

Police suspect that the reserve might have been set on fire for the purpose of poaching or obtaining wood.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories