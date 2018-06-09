Wildfire in Icepeella reserve; more than 30 acres destroyed

A large wildfire has broken out in the Icepeella forest reserve in Wellawaya, last evening (08).

According to the residents of the area, no liable authorities have intervened to control the fire, even until this morning (09).

Reportedly, more than 30 acres of forest reserve have been destroyed by the fire, and currently, the fire is rapidly spreading due to strong winds.

Due to the fire, many vegetation and wildlife in the forest reserve have been destroyed.

Police suspect that the reserve might have been set on fire for the purpose of poaching or obtaining wood.