Kalpitiya Police is currently investigating on a fire which broke out in the building of the Regional Development Bank (RDB) in Kalpitiya.

The fire had occurred at around 7 pm yesterday (09), and the Kalpitiya Police, the Navy Fire Brigade and the residents of the area had collectively extinguished the fire.

No persons were harmed by the fire and the value of the property damages are not yet extimated, according to the police.