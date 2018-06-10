Tissa tells what will happen if Ranil contests in 2020 Presidential Election

Former General Secretary of UNP, Tissa Attanayake, says that the country is in need of a straightforward leader with a clear policy, who thinks of the country.

He stated this to responding to the media, in Kandy.

He says that, he will work committed for a person with a straightforward leadership and that he hopes to take a clear stand at the 2020 Presidential Election.

When inquired about the public’s reaction should PM Ranil Wickremesinghe contest at the Presidential Election, Attanayake said that the public will reject it.

If they don’t go for a plan that strengthens the UNP supporters in the village, UNP will end up in the cemetery, he said.