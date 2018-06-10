Power failure continues further..

The power failure occurred at several areas last night (09) continues further as 2 power lines that carry power from New Laxapana to Balangoda Grid Substation have broken down.

Ministry of Power and Energy Spokesman Sulakshana Jayawardena said they are working on restoring the power supply.

The power supply was disrupted in several areas including Embilipitiya, Matara, Ambalangoda, Galle, Hambantota, Ratnapura, and Balangoda, at around 9 pm last night.