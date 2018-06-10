Prasanna Ranatunga explains why he didnt vote for Sudarshini

June 10, 2018   11:36 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

JVP is bringing forward the 20th Amendment on the need of the Prime Minister, says Joint Opposition MP Prasanna Ranatunga.

Although he stands by the general idea of abolishing the Executive Presidency, he cannot agree with the proposal brought by the JVP, he said.

This proposition isn’t suitable for the country, he added.

He didn’t vote for Sudarshini Fernandopulle at the Deputy Speaker’s Elections due to their support for UNP in winning the Seeduwa Urban Council, says MP Ranatrunga.

The 16 SLFP MPs who left the government must choose between the leadership of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and the leadership of the incumbent President Maithripala Sirisena, he further said.

