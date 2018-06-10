Strong wind condition in sea areas will continue

-

Prevailing windy condition is likely to continue until 11th June over the island and in the sea areas around the island. It’s expected to reduce gradually after 11th June, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places.

Spells of rain will occur in Western, Southern and North-Western provinces.

Strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph can be expected over the island particularly in the Western, Southern, Central, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and Monaragala district.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-Westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be at 35-45 kmph.

Sea area extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Colombo, Puttalam and Kankasanturai and the sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough or very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph.

Other sea areas can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph.