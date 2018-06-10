Strong winds damages houses in several areas

June 10, 2018   04:08 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Houses in several areas have been damaged due to the strong winds occurred today (10), in some areas in the country, says the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

According to DMC Deputy Director Pradeep Kodippili, houses in the Kurunegala, Puttalam, Kandy and Kilinochchi Districts have been affected by the strong winds.

Reportedly, houses in Udubaddawa-Kurunegala, Panwila-Kandy, and certain areas in Killinochchi have been damaged due to the wind. 

Fishing boats along with houses have also been damaged in the Muthupanthiya area in Puttalam.

Prevailing windy condition, today, will affect the North, North Central, Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Wayamba provinces, said Kodippili.

