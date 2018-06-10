Transferred Colonel receives an emotional farewell by former LTTE cadres

-

Commander of the Civil Security Department in Mullaittivu, Colonel Rathnapriya Bandu received a warm and emotional farewell when he was being transferred from Vishwamadu Command Headquarters today (10).

Rehabilitated LTTE cadres and villagers were seen shedding tears at the event which was held to bid the Colonel a farewell.

Colonel Rathnapriya Bandu has rehabilitated many former LTTE cadres and integrated them to the society by recruiting them to the Civil Security Department, since he reported to work in this area 5 years ago.

They had organized an event in the Co-operative building in Kilinochchi and bade a tear farewell to the transferred Colonel.