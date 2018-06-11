Clothing factory in Dodangoda catches on fire

Clothing factory in Dodangoda catches on fire

June 11, 2018   10:07 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A fire has broken out in a two storied building in Dodangoda Junction in Kalutara, at around 5.15 am today (12).

The fire had started at a clothing factory run in a building belonging to Western Provincial Councilman Jagath Withana, stated the police.

Dodangoda Police and the Kalutara Fire Brigade had managed to extinguish the fire.

The cause of fire has not been revealed yet and value of the damages has not yet been estimated, say the Police.

Dodangoda Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories