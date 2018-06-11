Clothing factory in Dodangoda catches on fire

A fire has broken out in a two storied building in Dodangoda Junction in Kalutara, at around 5.15 am today (12).

The fire had started at a clothing factory run in a building belonging to Western Provincial Councilman Jagath Withana, stated the police.

Dodangoda Police and the Kalutara Fire Brigade had managed to extinguish the fire.

The cause of fire has not been revealed yet and value of the damages has not yet been estimated, say the Police.

Dodangoda Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.