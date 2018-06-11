CEBEU demands a solution within the day

June 11, 2018   12:20 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

If the mixed-power generation plan is approved and a suitable solution isn’t provided today (11), they will engage in more intense trade union actions, warns the Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU).

They say that, even though they had decided to boycott their duties after 4:15 pm and on weekends, they had not acted on that decision so far.

However, authorities should take steps to provide a fair solution within the day, stated the CEBEU.

