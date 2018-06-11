Businesswoman apprehended at BIA for smuggling in gold jewelry

June 11, 2018   01:40 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A person was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) today (11), for trying to smuggle in gold jewelry from Dubai.

The arrested 54 year businesswoman from Warakapola had hidden the gold in the pockets of the tight pants she was wearing.

She had tried to smuggle in gold bracelets weighing 290g and necklaces weighing 945g.

The value of the gold jewelry was estimated to be over Rs 8 million, according to the Customs Department.

Further investigations are carried out by the Customs officials.

