Vigneswaran talks about politicians taking money illegally

June 11, 2018   02:16 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Northern Province Chief Minister C. V. Vigneswaran says that it is wrong to take money for profits in politics.

Persons who illegally received money should be revealed to the country through formal investigations, he pointed out.

At a meeting in Vavuniya, he stated that appropriate punishments should be given to those who have done those wrongs.

If the accused politicians had been involved in those acts, they should be removed from politics, he further stated.
 

