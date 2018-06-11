Talawakelle-Lindula UC chairman and 8 others further remanded

Talawakelle-Lindula UC chairman and 8 others further remanded

June 11, 2018   03:42 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Eight suspects including the Chairman of the Talawakelle-Lindula Urban Council, who were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a child in Agarapatana, are further remanded until June 18.

This was ordered by the Nuwara Eliya Magistrate’s Court.

Police had received a complaint on 3rd June, regarding a 5-year-old girl living in the Portmore Estate area in Agarapatana, Nuwara-Eliya being kidnapped and sold for money on the 4th June 2017.

Accordingly, the 4 suspects including the Urban Council chairman and a member of the council were arrested based on the investigations conducted by the Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories