Talawakelle-Lindula UC chairman and 8 others further remanded
June 11, 2018 03:42 pm
Eight suspects including the Chairman of the Talawakelle-Lindula Urban Council, who were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a child in Agarapatana, are further remanded until June 18.
This was ordered by the Nuwara Eliya Magistrate’s Court.
Police had received a complaint on 3rd June, regarding a 5-year-old girl living in the Portmore Estate area in Agarapatana, Nuwara-Eliya being kidnapped and sold for money on the 4th June 2017.
Accordingly, the 4 suspects including the Urban Council chairman and a member of the council were arrested based on the investigations conducted by the Police.