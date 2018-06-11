Talawakelle-Lindula UC chairman and 8 others further remanded

Eight suspects including the Chairman of the Talawakelle-Lindula Urban Council, who were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a child in Agarapatana, are further remanded until June 18.

This was ordered by the Nuwara Eliya Magistrate’s Court.

Police had received a complaint on 3rd June, regarding a 5-year-old girl living in the Portmore Estate area in Agarapatana, Nuwara-Eliya being kidnapped and sold for money on the 4th June 2017.

Accordingly, the 4 suspects including the Urban Council chairman and a member of the council were arrested based on the investigations conducted by the Police.