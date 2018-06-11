Dayasiri leaves CID after giving a 4 hour statement

MP Dayasiri jayasekara has left the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) after giving a 4 hour statement on receiving a financial gratuity of Rs 1 million from a PTL subsidiary company.

The MP arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department a while ago, to give a statement.

CID had called on the MP to obtain a statement on the allegations of accepting Rs 1 million from the Perpetual Treasuries Limited’s subsidiary company, Walt & Row Associates.

Although the CID had summoned MP Jayasekara for a statement at a previous occasion, he had not appeared on that day.