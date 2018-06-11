Dayasiri leaves CID after giving a 4 hour statement

Dayasiri leaves CID after giving a 4 hour statement

June 11, 2018   04:12 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

MP Dayasiri jayasekara has left the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) after giving a 4 hour statement on receiving a financial gratuity of Rs 1 million from a PTL subsidiary company.

The MP arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department a while ago, to give a statement.

CID had called on the MP to obtain a statement on the allegations of accepting Rs 1 million from the Perpetual Treasuries Limited’s subsidiary company, Walt & Row Associates.

Although the CID had summoned MP Jayasekara for a statement at a previous occasion, he had not appeared on that day.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories