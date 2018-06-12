No request made for deportation or arrest of website editor: PMD

-

The President’s Media Division has rejected the report that was published on a newspaper on Sunday (10), claiming that the arrest and deportation of the editor of a website was requested in a meeting between President Maithripala Sirisena and British High Commissioner James Dauris.

“The said news item is incorrect and falsely reports the said meeting, and no request was made for either deportation or arrest of the editor of the claimed website or any other person,” the PMD said in a statement.

The report had alleged that the President had requested for Britain to arrest and deport London-based LankaeNews Editor Pradeep Sandaruwan Senadheera.