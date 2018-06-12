Two State Ministers and five Deputy Ministers sworn in By Yusuf Ariff Two new State Ministers and five Deputy Ministers were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat today (12). State Ministers: Ranjith Aluwihare – State Minister of Tourism Development and Christian Religious Affairs Lucky Jayawardena – State Minister of Hill Country New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development Deputy Ministers: Ajith Mannapperuma – Deputy Minister of Environment Angajan Ramanathan – Deputy Minister of Agriculture Kader Masthan – Deputy Minister Resettlement, Rehabilitation, Northern Development & Hindu Religious Affairs Edward Gunasekara – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Wayamba Development Nalin Bandara Jayamaha – Deputy Minister of Public Administration, Management and Law & Order

