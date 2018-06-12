Two State Ministers and five Deputy Ministers sworn in
June 12, 2018 10:37 am
Two new State Ministers and five Deputy Ministers were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat today (12).
State Ministers:
- Ranjith Aluwihare – State Minister of Tourism Development and Christian Religious Affairs
- Lucky Jayawardena – State Minister of Hill Country New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development
Deputy Ministers:
- Ajith Mannapperuma – Deputy Minister of Environment
- Angajan Ramanathan – Deputy Minister of Agriculture
- Kader Masthan – Deputy Minister Resettlement, Rehabilitation, Northern Development & Hindu Religious Affairs
- Edward Gunasekara – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Wayamba Development
- Nalin Bandara Jayamaha – Deputy Minister of Public Administration, Management and Law & Order