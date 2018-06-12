No request for a meeting with 16 SLFP MPs - Gotabaya

-

Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa today refuted media reports alleging that the group of 16 SLFP MPs, who recently quit the government, were scheduled to meet with him for a discussion.

Though media have speculated about a meeting between the 16 member group of SLFP parliamentarians and Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 12th of June 2018, there has not been a request for such a meeting so far according to Mr Rajapaksa.

“It is quite common for various professionals, business people, academics and politicians to meet me for discussions, but so far there is no formal request for a meeting with the 16 member group,” said Rajapaksa.