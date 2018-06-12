Sri Lankan passenger held with 5 gold biscuits at BIA

June 12, 2018   03:03 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

A Sri Lankan passenger has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle 5 gold biscuits worth over Rs 1.7 million into the country. 

The suspect, a 39-year-old from Kalmunai who is employed in the Middle East, had arrived from Qatar by flight QR 668 at 2.45am today (12) and was apprehended by Customs officers attached to the Green Channel of the Arrival Lounge.

Gold biscuits weighing 291.55g and valued at around Rs 1,749,300 were found in his personal luggage. 

Following the customs inquiry, the gold biscuits were forfeited and a penalty of Rs 25,000 was imposed on the suspect. 

