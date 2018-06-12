Sujeewa Senasinghe ready to resign if Speaker tells him to

June 12, 2018   07:59 pm

State Minister Sujeewa Senasinghe says that he is prepared to resign from his seat in Parliament if the Speaker requests him to do so, in the wake of the revelation that he had received funds from Arjun Aloysius of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL).  

Responding to questions during the Derana 360° programme last night (11), he said that nowhere does it say Sujeewa Senasinghe received a cheque, but conceded that those who helped his election campaign had done so. 

“If the Speaker asks me to resign at any point, I am ready to accept that request,” he said.  

