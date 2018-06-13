Chief incumbent of Kataragama Kiriwehera & another monk injured in shooting - The chief incumbent of the Kataragama Kiriwehera Temple Ven. Kobawaka Damminda Thera and another monk admitted to the hospital after being shot at by an unidentified gunman, Police said.

