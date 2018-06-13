Vehicle used in shooting at Kataragama Kiriwehera found

The vehicle used by the gunmen, who shot the chief incumbent of the Kataragama Kiriwehera Rajamaha Viharaya and another monk, has been discovered by the Police.

A Honda Vezel SUV registered as UP CAG 8531 was used by the gunmen, according to the police.

The chief incumbent of the Kataragama Kiriwehera Rajamaha Viharaya Ven. Kobawaka Damminda Thera and another monk have been hospitalized after being shot at by unidentified gunmen.

The shooting had reportedly occurred at around 11.00pm last night (12), within the temple premises. It was carried out by three individuals who had arrived in a car.

The monks were rushed to the Kataragama Hospital with gunshot wounds and later transferred to the Hambantota Base Hospital for further treatment.

Ven. Damminda Thera, who was shot in the abdomen, is currently in the ICU of the hospital.

Police have received some reliable information regarding the suspects and the Kataragama Police are conducting further investigations under the supervision of the Tangalle SP, stated the Police media spokesman SP Ruwan Gunesekara.