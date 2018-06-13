Shop in Batuwangala destroyed by fire

A shop in Batuwangala junction in Neluwa has been destroyed by a fire last night (13), says the Neluwa Police.

Items in the shop have been completely destroyed and building has suffered major damages.

The owner had left the shop around 10 pm yesterday and after an alarm from the neighbors, they have tried, unsuccessfully, to control the fire.

The cause of fire has not yet been determined and according to the owner the shop contained items worth Rs 8 million.

Neluwa Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.