Wimal requests President to reinstate Col. Rathnapriya to his previous post

National Freedom Front (NFF) Leader Wimal Weerawansa has made a letter of request to the President regarding the recent incident related to Col. Rathnapriya Bandu’s farewell.

He has asked the President to reinstate the Colonel Rathnapriya Bandu to his previous post in Mullaitivu as per the request of the villagers.

Weerawansa, in his letter, also asked the President to look in to any personal issues of the Colonel that would hinder this reinstatement.



Col. Rathnapriya Bandu recently made headlines when he received a tearful farewell from the villagers and rehabilitated LTTE cadres, when transferred after 5 years of service at Vishwamadu Command Headquarters in Mullaitivu.

Villagers were seen making emotional pleas asking the colonel to stay back in Mullaitivu.