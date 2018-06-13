Ganesan shows displeasure at a Muslim being Dep. Minister of Hindu Religious Affairs

Giving the post of Deputy Minister of Hindu Religious Affairs to a Muslim will only create unnecessary conflicts, says Minister of National Integration, Reconciliation and Official Languages Mano Ganesan.

He will bring this to the President’s attention, he said.

Earlier, 2 new State Ministers and 5 Deputy Ministers were appointed and Vavuniya MP Kader Masthan as the Deputy Minister of Resettlement, Rehabilitation, Northern Development & Hindu Religious Affairs.

However, several Tamil political parties in the North have expressed their displeasure regarding the matter and pointed out that a person with a proper understanding about the Hindu religion should be appointed for the subject of Hindu Religious Affairs.