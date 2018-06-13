Police nabs a person with over 200 g of heroin

Police nabs a person with over 200 g of heroin

June 13, 2018   03:10 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A 25 year old has been arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), at Weerapura area in Kuliyapitiya, for the possession of heroin.

PNB have seized 203 g 189 mg of heroin on the arrested youth, who is a resident of Diyakamulla, Kuliyapitiya.

Meanwhile, 3 other people from several areas have been arrested for the possession of heroin.

A 31 year old has been arrested near Mahajana Pola in Anuradhapura for the possession of 2g of heroin and a 39 year old was also arrested with 2g of heroin at Himakahandiya area in Anuradhapura.

Police had arrested a 27 year old youth at Pilimathalawa, Peradeniya and they have found 5g 770g of heroin on the suspect.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories