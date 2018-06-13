Current govt. was born in the fire and will burn to death in fire  Dullas

The country is in a mess because of the 19th Constitutional Amendment and the current government should take responsibility for it, says Joint Opposition MP Dinesh Gunewardena.

He said this at press conference held in Colombo, today (13).

He stated that the units which protect law and order of the government have been unable to perform their duties properly.

MP Dullas Alahapperuma, joining the press conference, said that the shooting of the Kiriwehera Chief Incumbent didn’t happen on the territory of God Kataragama, but on the territory of Minister of Law and Order.

He also stated that the parliament has become defunct today.

MP Swaminathan has produced a cabinet paper regarding compensation for dead Tamil militants to that parliament yesterday (12), revealed Alahapperuma.

The government is currently receiving legal advice on banning social media, he added.

The current government itself claimed that the social media helped them to come in to power and now the government which was born in the fire, will burn to death in the same fire, MP further said.