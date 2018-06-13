Foreign participant missing after falling into Mahaweli River during off-road bicycle race

A foreign contestant participating in the “Rumble in the Jungle” off-road bicycle race has been reported missing after falling into the Mahaweli River in Mahiyanganaya.

Rumble in the Jungle – the adventure themed off-road bicycle race currently underway in Sri Lanka, was suspended today (13) in order to locate a missing contestant, according to SriLankan Airlines, the organizer of the event.

“One rider, a foreign participant whose team was leading the race, is currently unaccounted for.”

“Search and Rescue teams aided by the Sri Lankan Police are working round the clock to locate the missing rider,” the statement said.

Further updates will be released as soon as they are available, the airline said.

‘Rumble in the Jungle 2018’ is a challenging mountain bike race across four districts of the central highlands organized with the aim of showcasing Sri Lanka’s astonishing landscapes.

The competition taking place from 9thto 15th June had drawn hundreds of international and local competitors, both men and women.