Three females killed in fire at shop in Passara

June 14, 2018   07:17 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Three females were reportedly killed in a fire which broke out at a shop in the Passara town.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the fire which had broken out last night had completely destroyed the shop and that the victims were inside at the time.

The deceased have been identified as the shop owner’s mother, sister and aunt. 

The cause for the fire is yet to be determined while Passara Police is conducting an investigation. 

