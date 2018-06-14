President instructs to swiftly present plan on development of Kalpitiya Islands

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to swiftly present the plan on development of 13 Islands of Kalpitiya to the Cabinet, the President’s Media Division said.

The President further instructed the Chief Minister of the Province Dharmasiri Dasanayaka and the Minister of Internal Affairs and Wayamba Development S.B. Nawinna when presenting that plan to pay proper attention to the development issues of the people in the respective areas and identify the priorities.

He gave these instructions participating in the North Western Province Action Committee held at the Madurankuliya Mercy Education Complex in Puttalam yesterday (13). At the Action Committee meeting attended by the political authority and the state officials, the Grama Shakthi People’s Movement functions in the North Western Province were discussed in detail as well as its progress and future plans.

President Sirisena has been appraised regarding the issues faced by the farmers as a result of taking over agricultural lands of the area by the Forest Conservation Department and the President instructed the officials to provide a permanent solution for this issue to carry out their agricultural activities without any interruption.

The President also focused his attention on the problems that arose in the field of dairy production in the area. The President instructed the officials to swiftly implement a comprehensive programme to promote dairy productions while providing solutions to the problems faced by the people who are engaged in this field.

Similarly, attention was drawn to the problems faced by the fruit farmers in the area. The attention was drawn to implement a suitable programme to purchase their harvest, after discussing with the Cargills (Ceylon) PLC and other private companies, in circumstances where prices go down in the market.

The President paying his attention to the request made to provide facilities to preserve fruits by dehydration and further instructed the officials to take necessary steps to provide tax relief for the existing cold storage facilities.

Facts were discussed regarding the issues emerged on prawns and onion industry where President Sirisena also considered on the request made by the farmer community to assign the taxpayer rights of the lands where the industries are being operated.

Acceding to the request, the President instructed to set up a special committee under the Chair of Chief Minister of North Central Province Dharmasiri Dassanayake and Minister of Internal Affairs, Wayamba Development and Cultural Affairs S.B. Nawinne and to present a report to him as soon as possible.

President Sirisena also inquired the relevant officials about the decision taken to prohibit selling coconut lands of the province and to inspect how this decision is being implemented.

President Sirisena also emphasised the need for everyone to work together to make the Gramashakthi People’s Movement a success without considering any political barriers.

All the Chairpersons of the institutions of Wayamba province were present in this committee meeting.

President Sirisena handed over the funds for first quarter of the funds given to Gramashakthi People’s communities for the Secretaries of Kurunegala and Puttlama districts.

Thus 45 million rupees was presented to Kurunegala district and 24 million rupees for the Puttlama district.

Meanwhile the Gramashakthi People’s community of Konkadawala Pumpkin and crops Company LTD and Cargills (Private) LTD, signed a memorandum of understanding with regard to purchase of produce.

Ministers Rauff Hakeem, S.B.Nawinne, State Minister Palitha Range Bandara, Deputy Minister Indika Bandaranayake, the Chief Minister of North Western Province Dharmasiri Dassanayke, other ministers of the province and government officials were present in this event.

PMD