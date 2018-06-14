One dead, 25 injured after two buses collide in Alawwa

One dead, 25 injured after two buses collide in Alawwa

June 14, 2018   08:19 am

-

One person died while another 25 passengers were injured and hospitalised following a collision involving two private buses at Kapuwarala, Alawwa. 

The accident had occurred at around 6.50pm yesterday (13) when a bus traveling from Kaduruwela to Colombo had collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction causing both buses to veer off the road. 

A total of 26 passengers from both buses were admitted to Alawwa and Kurunegala hospitals following the crash while a 60-year-old receiving treatment at the former had succumbed to injuries, police said. 

Alawwa Police is conducting an investigations into the incident.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories