One dead, 25 injured after two buses collide in Alawwa

One person died while another 25 passengers were injured and hospitalised following a collision involving two private buses at Kapuwarala, Alawwa.

The accident had occurred at around 6.50pm yesterday (13) when a bus traveling from Kaduruwela to Colombo had collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction causing both buses to veer off the road.

A total of 26 passengers from both buses were admitted to Alawwa and Kurunegala hospitals following the crash while a 60-year-old receiving treatment at the former had succumbed to injuries, police said.

Alawwa Police is conducting an investigations into the incident.