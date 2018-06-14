Former CJs petition against PC Elections (Amendment) Act rejected

June 14, 2018   10:51 am

By Yusuf Ariff

The fundamental rights petition filed against the Provincial Councils Elections (Amendment) Act by former Chief Justice Sarath N. Silva has been rejected by a majority of the three-member judge bench of the Supreme Court.

The former CJ had filed the petition with the Supreme Court, requesting the court to determine that the bill was unlawful. 

The Provincial Council Elections (Amendment) Act was passed in Parliament with a two-thirds majority on September 20, 2017 with 154 voting in favour and 43 against. 

