State Minister Palitha Range Bandara’s son Yasodha Range Bandara, who was arrested and remanded in connection with an accident, has been granted bail by the Chilaw Magistrate’s Court.

However, his driver’s license was taken into court custody, Ada Derana reporter said.

He was arrested by officers of the Arachchikattuwa Police on June 8, on charges of drunk driving and misuse of public property, while receiving treatment at the Sri Jayawardenapura Hospital.

Yasodha Range Bandara, 25, and the Chairman of the Puttalam Pradeshiya Sabha were injured when the vehicle driven by the former had lost control and crashed into a house in the Kottapitiya junction, on the Chilaw-Puttalam road.

The incident had occurred at around 12.50 am on June 6 while they were both admitted to the Chilaw Hospital afterwards. The house and cab were severely damaged due to the accident.

A double cab belonging to the Ministry of Irrigation was involved in the accident while it was later reported that the state minister’s son had been driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol at the time.