Euro 4: No impact on 92 Octane Petrol and Auto Diesel  Ministry

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources Development today said that neither Petrol (Octane 92) nor Auto Diesel will be removed from the market following the introduction of Euro 4.

Secretary of the ministry Upali Marasinghe said that they expect to introduce Euro 4 in the coming month and prices of Euro 4 standard Petrol (Octane 95) and Euro 4 standard Super Diesel will not increase.

He stated that they decide to provide Euro 4 standard fuel for the current existing price.



“European standard fuel (Euro 4) is highly environmental friendly. It will cause to rise efficiency of vehicles. Ceylon Petroleum Corporation together with Ministry of Petroleum Resource Development working to introduce Euro 4 fuel in next month,” he said.

“In the first instance, we expect to introduce Euro 4 Petrol (Octane 95) and Super Diesel. It will affect the normal standard Petrol (Octane 95) and Super Diesel to leave the market. But it doesn’t affect Petrol (Octane 92) and Auto Diesel to leave the market,” he added.

Marasinghe requested consumers to use high standard fuel for the betterment of the environment and the vehicles.