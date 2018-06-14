Stay order preventing action against Gotabaya extended
June 14, 2018 03:13 pm
The Appeal Court today extended the stay order issued preventing action from being taken against former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa under the Public Property Act.
Rajapaksa had filed a writ petition with the Court of Appeal seeking an interim order preventing the police from arresting him in connection with the investigation into the misappropriation of public funds for the construction of the D.A. Rajapaksa museum under the Public Properties Act.