Mother and two-year-old daughter dead, father critical in fatal accident

A mother and her two-year-old daughter were killed while the father was critically wounded following an accident involving two motorcycles and a private bus near the Nugawela Depot on the Kurunegala-Kandy main road.

Police said that the three of them were traveling on a motorcycle from Kurunegala to Katugasthota when it had collided at the back of another motorcycle heading on the same direction. They were then run over by a private bus traveling from Katugasthota to Kurunegala.

The accident had occurred at around 7.50am today (14) while all three of them were rushed to the Thittapajjala Government Hospital. However, the 24-year-old mother and her 2-year-old daughter had succumbed to injuries.

The driver of the bus has been arrested while Katugasthota Police is conducting an investigation.