Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today requested the Sports Minister to appoint former Sri Lankan cricketing legends Kumar Sangakkara , Mahela Jayawardena, Aravinda de Silva and Roshan Mahanama as consultants “for the greater interest of the game of cricket” in the country.

In a letter addressed to the minister, titled ‘West Indies Tour and the Way Forward for SLC’, CEO Ashley de Silva refers to a discussion they had on Wednesday (13) where an appeal was made to the minister by the National Selectors to obtain the services from Sri Lanka former cricketing legends “to serve in a committee on consultancy basis” in order to advise SLC on matter relating to cricketing area.

SLC requests the minister to appoint Kumar Sangakkara , Mahela Jayawardena, Aravinda de Silva and Roshan Mahanama to serve in the said committee on a consultancy basis for the greater interest of the game of cricket in Sri Lanka.

The letter says that it was also suggested by the Selectors to obtain the services of spin bowling legend Muttiah Muralitharan for the coaching department on consultancy basis to advise the country’s spin bowler on technical areas, “which would be beneficial to our spinner to perform at the highest level”.

The SLC CEO says that they would seek his services for this position.

However, former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardena, one of the past cricketers named in the letter, fired an immediate response to the news via his twitter handle.

Jayawardena stated that he has spent a year in the cricket committee and 6 months in a special advisory committee, but none of their recommendations were implemented.

“I don’t have any trust in the system. If anyone wants to buy time please don’t use us!” he tweeted.