Accomplice of Wele Suda arrested with drugs and firearms

June 15, 2018   07:53 am

By Yusuf Ariff

An accomplice of drug kingpin ‘Wele Suda’ has been arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) along with a haul of heroin worth around Rs 25 million and firearms, the Police Spokesman said.

He said that the suspect was arrested last night with 2kg of heroin during a raid carried out by PNB officers at Mavittara, Piliyandala.

It was later identified that the suspect is an accomplice of notorious drug trafficker Vidana Pathiranage Samantha Kumara alias Wele Suda, who is currently serving a life sentence in prison.  

