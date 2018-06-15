Karandeniya PS Deputy Chairman killing: Main suspect arrested

The main suspect in the recent murder of the Deputy Chairman of the Karandeniya Pradeshiya Sabha has been arrested in Weragoda, Meetiyagoda.

The suspect is believed to be an accomplice of the underworld leader ‘Kosgoda Sujee’.

Deputy Chairman of the Karandeniya Pradeshiya Sabha, Donald Sampath, a member of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) was shot dead at Korakena in Uragasmanhandiya on June 8.

The victim was travelling in an SUV when he was shot at by two gunmen on a motorcycle.

The Deputy Chairman had been shot by 2 gunmen on a motorcycle while he was travelling in a cab, according to the Police.

The following day police arrested a suspect over the killing. The suspect was identified as a 22-year-old by the name of Asela Ranasinghe.