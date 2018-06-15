Rare geckos and lizards smuggled inside CPUs from Australia

Sri Lanka Customs has detected 32 rare geckos and lizards, believed to be endangered species, illegally shipped into the country inside a shipment of computers which had arrived from Australia.

The shipment was declared as CPUs while the reptiles were found is four bags concealed inside the CPUs.

The detection was made by Customs officers attached to the DHL Courier Services in Katunayake.

The shipment has arrived from Australia via Singapore by flight No SQ 468 at 11.55pm on Wednesday (13).

The recipient’s address in the Kalutara area is said to be false as Customs officers had visited the address provided.

Investigations are being carried out jointly by the Directorate of Revenue and Services in Katunayake and Biodiversity Control Unit of Customs.