Gnanasara Theros attorneys file appeal

Gnanasara Theros attorneys file appeal

June 15, 2018   01:06 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Attorneys representing Venerable Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero have submitted an appeal to the Homagama Magistrate’s Court, to be forwarded to the High Court, requesting that the Thero be acquitted and released. 

The General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organisation was sentenced to 6 months of rigorous imprisonment for threatening Sandya Ekneligoda within the Homagama court premises. 

The sentence was delivered by the Homagama Chief Magistrate yesterday (14). 

Gnanasara Thero had verbally abused and threatened Sandya Eknaligoda at the Homagama Court on January 25, 2016.

 Homagama Police filed a case against the Thero charging him with criminal harassment and criminal intimidation under the penal code.

The verdict in the case was delivered on May 24 and Gnanasara Thero was found guilty for both charges.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories