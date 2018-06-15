13-year-old school girl finds out she is 8 months pregnant after hospitalisation

A thirteen-year-old girl from a school in Ranna who was hospitalised after she suddenly fell at school later shockingly found out that she was in fact 8 months pregnant.

The school girl, a Grade 9 student, was admitted to the Tangalle Base Hospital by her stepmother after being notified by teachers that she had fallen ill on June 11.

Only then was it uncovered that the underage girl was 8 month pregnant, hospital sources said.

As the girl’s condition was critical, doctors at the hospital had to perform surgery and save the baby while hospital authorities had notified Hungama Police.

The teenage girl is currently recovering while the baby has been transferred to the Hambantota General Hospital for further treatment, hospital sources said.

Following investigations carried out regarding the incident, Hungama Police arrested a 55-year-old resident of Kahadamodara.

The arrested suspect, who is an uncle of the 13-year-old girl, had been living at a house in close proximity to the girl’s home, police said.