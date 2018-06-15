43-year-old found murdered at home in Wellawaya

-

A person has been attacked and murdered inside a house at Veherayaya, Handapanagala within the Wellawaya Police Division.

Wellawaya Police has launched an investigation based on information received today (15).

Police said that Jagath Pushpakumara, 46, a resident of Handapanagala, has been identified as the victim.

He was assaulted and murdered while alone at home while no information has been uncovered so far regarding the reason behind the murder or the suspect involved.

Wellawaya Police is conducting further investigations.