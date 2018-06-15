Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday as Shawwal moon sighted

-

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated tomorrow (June 16) by Muslims across Sri Lanka as the Shawwal moon has been sighted, the Colombo Grand Mosque said.

The formal announcement regarding Eid-ul-Fitr was made after evidence of moon sighting is collected from different parts of the country.

Eid al-Fitr is a “festival of breaking the fast” and marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

It is a religious holiday that is celebrated by Muslims from all over the world and involves a range of celebrations as friends, family and the entire Muslim community come together.

The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of Islamic lunar calendar.

The date and time of Eid differ in various countries, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon.